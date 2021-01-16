UrduPoint.com
Bassino Grabs Third Women's Giant Slalom Victory Of The Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:47 PM

Bassino grabs third women's giant slalom victory of the season

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Marta Bassino dominated the World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora on Saturday to beat Tessa Worley of France by 0.80 seconds with Swiss skier Michelle Gisin a distant third On an icy slope, Bassino was fastest in the first run in 1min 4.15sec, with Gisin second and overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova third.

In the second run, Worley surged from fifth with the fastest time at 1:07.70 but skiing last on a fast deteriorating piste, Bassino was just 0.05sec slower as she recorded the second fastest time of the run.

Bassino's third victory in four giant slaloms this season allowed her to take the lead in the discipline from compatriot Federica Brignone, who was fifth.

Bassino had already won the giant slaloms in Soelden in Austria in October and Courchevel in France in December.

Gisin gained 10 points in the overall standings on Vlhova, who was fourth, but the Slovenian still holds a commanding 114 point lead.

The races were initially set for Maribor, but were moved because of the lack of snow in the Slovenian town.

