Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Behrami third

Italy's Marta Bassino was a surprise winner of the second women's World Cup downhill in 24 hours at Crans-Montana on Saturday

CransMontana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024)

Bassino, 27, sealed her first World Cup win in the discipline at the main expense of her compatriot Federica Brignone, second at .54s.

In-form Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami, who won Friday's downhill, finished third at 1.11s to extend her lead in the overall standings.

The 32-year-old goes into Sunday's super-G at her home resort 165 points clear of Mikaela Shiffrin in the race for the large crystal globe for the overall title.

Shiffrin, a five-time overall winner, is recovering from a left knee injury and is targeting a return in early March.

Gut-Behrami, already on top of the overall, giant and super-G standings, also took command of the downhill table by 19 points from Sofia Goggia, whose season has been ended by a broken leg.

Bassino made the most of starting third to find the best route down the Mont-Lachaux slope bathed in spring sunshine.

"I already felt the snow becoming a little softer", Bassino told RTS.

"I was surprised to see opponents behind with such a gap" added the skier who took fifth the day before.

Her fellow Italian Brignone remarked: "It's cool to be on the podium together."

Gut-Behrami reflected on "a complicated day" after failing to produce "the perfect run" she had envisaged, but she was nevertheless satisfied "with a decent" run.

"I'll do everything now to recover" for Sunday's super-G, a race she won at the Swiss resort in 2021.

Such has been the toll on the leading skiers this term that Goggia was one of six of the top 15 downhill racers absent from Crans-Montana.

Crans-Montana meanwhile is in danger of losing the hosting rights to the 2027 world championships after failing to produce the required financial guarantees, the International Ski Federation warned.

