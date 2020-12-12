Bassino wins with Shiffrin fourth at Courchevel giant slalom

UrduPoint.com
Sat 12th December 2020

Courchevel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy's Marta Bassino won the women's giant slalom in Courchevel on Saturday as triple overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished in fourth place.

Bassino, 24, added to her season-opening victory at Soelden in mid-October to remain on top of the discipline's standings and move up to second in the general table despite snowfall and testing fog in the French Alps.

"I'm very happy with my second run. The course was very hard because of the snow and poor visibility. I hope for sun tomorrow," Bassino told a press conference.

Sweden's Sara Hector was second 0.46 seconds behind with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, who leads overall, in third at 0.59sec.

Shiffrin made a fateful error midway through the second run to conclude her run 1.70sec off the pace.

Shiffrin's preparations for the 2020-2021 campaign have been hit by the coronavirus as well as a back injury.

She was second and fifth in slalom in her season bow at Levi in Finland in November.

A second giant slalom will take place in the resort in France on Sunday.

