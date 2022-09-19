Bastareaud returns for Toulon as they edge Clermont

Toulon, France, Sept 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Toulon edged Clermont 30-29 in the Top 14 on Sunday in a game that marked the latest return of veteran France international Mathieu Bastareaud to a rugby field and to Toulon.

Bastarueaud, who suffered the latest of his knee injuries playing for Lyon at Toulon last December, has returned to the club where he played more than 200 games and helped win European cups as back.

On Sunday, the day after his 34th birthday, he started at No.8.

He landed some percussive hits and also made one deft kick before being replaced after 48 minutes.

"There was a lot of emotional charge for this game," he said.

"It went very well with the victory and personally I felt good." "I prepared for it and there were few things that could stop me from playing, maybe a hurricane." Toulon scored three tries in six minutes. The first by Beka Gigashvili, in the 35th minute came with Clermont down to 13 after yellow cards to first Paul Jedrasiak and then to Cristian Ojovan.

Ojovan was still off the field when Jiuta Wainiqolo touched down to end the first half and when Gael Drean crossed in the first minute of the second half to put the home team 27-8 ahead.

Clermont fought back with three tries but fell a point short because Baptiste Serin kicked 15 points for the home team.