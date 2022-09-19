UrduPoint.com

Bastareaud Returns For Toulon As They Edge Clermont

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 19, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Bastareaud returns for Toulon as they edge Clermont

Toulon, France, Sept 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Toulon edged Clermont 30-29 in the Top 14 on Sunday in a game that marked the latest return of veteran France international Mathieu Bastareaud to a rugby field and to Toulon.

Bastarueaud, who suffered the latest of his knee injuries playing for Lyon at Toulon last December, has returned to the club where he played more than 200 games and helped win European cups as back.

On Sunday, the day after his 34th birthday, he started at No.8.

He landed some percussive hits and also made one deft kick before being replaced after 48 minutes.

"There was a lot of emotional charge for this game," he said.

"It went very well with the victory and personally I felt good." "I prepared for it and there were few things that could stop me from playing, maybe a hurricane." Toulon scored three tries in six minutes. The first by Beka Gigashvili, in the 35th minute came with Clermont down to 13 after yellow cards to first Paul Jedrasiak and then to Cristian Ojovan.

Ojovan was still off the field when Jiuta Wainiqolo touched down to end the first half and when Gael Drean crossed in the first minute of the second half to put the home team 27-8 ahead.

Clermont fought back with three tries but fell a point short because Baptiste Serin kicked 15 points for the home team.

Related Topics

France Toulon Lyon December Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

1 minute ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

1 day ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

1 day ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.