‘Bat Forever’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:33 PM

‘Bat forever’

Ramiz Raja shared a picture of girl who marked buffalo’ bally with symbols of “wickets” and held a bat to hit the ball.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) Former Captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja shared an interesting picture about cricketing in Pakistan here on Friday.

A girl playing cricket and a buffalo’ belly chalked with symbols of “wickets” was shown in the picture that went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Ramiz Raja shared the picture of the buffalo with sings of wickets on its belly while a child girl holding bat was waiting to hit the ball.

The cricketer wrote: “Cowzat!! Buffalo soldier!! Let’s see if you can come up with a caption,”. The picture showed love for cricket in the country. In another comment on the same tweet, Ramiz Raja said: “If wickets move you can never get out bowled or leg before... bat forever,”.

Cricket is the most favorite game for youths in Pakistan who occupy the streets to play it with passion.

