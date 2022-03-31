Batkhela wins first DC Malakand Football Cup

Batkhela Stars clinched the trophy after defeating Jalala United in the final match of the first Deputy Commissioner Malakand Football Cup played at Alla Dan Dairay Ground Batkhela on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Batkhela stars clinched the trophy after defeating Jalala United in the final match of the first Deputy Commissioner Malakand Football Cup played at Alla Dan Dairay Ground Batkhela on Thursday.

Regional sports Officer Kashif Farhan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of match the players of both the finalists' teams Batkhela Stars and Jalala United were introduced to him. The officials of the district administration Malakand, District Sports Officer Rafiullah, players and a large number of spectators were also present.

The match started at a slow pace and till the end of the first half play none of the team could score any goal. Despite having incisive rallies of attacks from both sides, Batkhela and Jalala United players failed to score any goal.

It was the second session in which Batkhela took the lead through Maroof Khan on the field attempt but soon Jalala United Ikram slammed in a beautiful goal and succeeded in leveling the tally 1-1.

Thus after the stipulated time both were leveled 1-1. To decide the fate of the match both were awarded five penalty kicks each on which Batkhela scored on all five attempts while Jalala United scored on four occasions.

Thus Batkhela United won the match 6-5. At the end Regional Sports Officer Malakand Kashif Farhan gave away trophies and cash prizes.

Speaking on this occasion, he said a grand festival would be organized soon after Eid-ul-Fitr while a female cricket event would also be organized and both male and female teams from Chitral Upper and Lower would be invited in cricket and other games as well.

The final match was also witnessed by more than 4000 spectators and elders of the area.