Batra Resigns From FIH President Post

Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Narinder Dhruv Batra on Monday tendered his resignation from the post of International Hockey Federation (FIH) President

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Narinder Dhruv Batra on Monday tendered his resignation from the post of International Hockey Federation (FIH) President.

Batra has informed the Members of the Executive board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) of his resignation.

As stipulated in the FIH Statutes (Article 7.

4 a), "the Executive Board shall appoint an acting President to hold office until the FIH Congress appoints a person to fill the vacancy".

Therefore, a meeting of the EB would be organised as soon as possible, said a press release.

In accordance with the same article, the next Presidential elections would take place during the upcoming FIH Congress which was planned to be held virtually on November 4 and 5 this year. Any details about the Presidential elections process would be confirmed at a later stage.

