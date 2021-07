TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won gold in the women's 10-meter pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Batsarashkina got 240.3 points, setting a new Olympic record and bringing Russia its first gold in Tokyo.

Bulgarian Antoaneta Kostadinova won silver, while Jiang Ranxin of China got the bronze medal.