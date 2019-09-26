UrduPoint.com
Batsmen Make Their Presence Felt On Day One Of Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Round Three Matches

Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:44 PM





Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) The batsmen had a good show on day one of third round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Thursday as four players namely Akbar-ur-Rehman and Awais Zia from Balochistan and Khushdil Shah and Mehran Ibrahim from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored centuries.

At Lahore’s LCCA Ground, Balochistan made full use of the conditions after winning the toss. Opting to bat against Central Punjab, they scored 335 for nine in 83 overs, courtesy Akbar-ur-Rehman’s unbeaten 107 runs and a 100 from Awais Zia.

For Central Punjab, Aizaz Cheema took four wickets for 50 runs.

In return, Central Punjab, at stumps were eight for no loss in five overs.

In the second match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 346 in 80.3 overs after been put into bat by Southern Punjab captain Salman Ali Agha at Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar.

Khushdil Shah scored 120 off 148 balls with 14 fours and six sixes. Mehran Ibrahim also contributed with 155-ball 113 laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Zulfiqar Babar was once again amongst the wicket takers with four for 101, while Salman Ali Agha took three for 97.

In return, Southern Punjab were 16 for one in seven overs, when stumps were drawn.

At NBP Stadium in Karachi, Sindh were 171 for six in 56.5 overs against Northern when rain stopped the day’s play before stumps were called.

Rameez Raja jr and Saad Khan scored 35 runs each. Mohammad Waqas jr was at the crease with 27 runs. Salman Irshad and Usama Mir took two wickets each.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Balochistan, LCCA, Lahore

Balochistan 335-9, 83 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 107 not out, Awais Zia 100, Taimur Ali 43; Aizaz Cheema 4-50) v Central Punjab 8-0, 5 overs

Southern Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 346 all out, 80.3 overs (Khushdil Shah 120, Mehran Ibrahim 113; Zulfiqar Babar 4-101, Salman Ali Agha 3-97) v Southern Punjab 16-1, 7 overs (Ahmed Jamal 1-5)

Sindh v Northern, NBP Stadium, Karachi

Sindh 171-6, 56.5 overs (Rameez Raja jr 35, Saad Khan 35, Mohammad Waqas Jr 27 not out; Salman Irshad 2-19, Usama Mir 2-43) v Northern

