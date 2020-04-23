UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Batting Legend Javed Miandad Praises Dennis Lillee As Greatest Bowler Of All Times

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Batting legend Javed Miandad praises Dennis Lillee as greatest bowler of all times

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Batting Legend Javed Miandad believes Australian pacer Dennis Lillee was the greatest bowler of all time, saying he proved his class on every wicket he bowled on.

"I haven't seen a bowler like him. He was a class bowler on every wicket," he said on his YouTube Channel.

Miandad, who scored 8,832 runs in 124 Tests, kept on taking Names of fast bowlers like Australian Jeff Thomson and also lauded the West Indies pace bowlers of his time including Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Patrick Patterson.

"West Indies bowling was regarded as one of the best in the world and every player found it difficult to face them," he said.

The West Indies team's strength was their fast bowling. "In Tests they used to play one innings and bowled out the other teams twice," he said.

Miandad, who scored 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, said Pakistan also became rich in the fast bowling department in the likes of former Pakistan 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Speaking on how must players improve themselves, Miandad said when a player is bowled out, he must go home and think on how he was dismissed and what mistakes he made. "He should then revise and not repeat the same mistake again. Talk to yourself and you will get the answer from the inside on how to improve," he said.

Miandad also coached the Pakistan team on separate occasions in 1998, 2000 and 2003. Under his reign Pakistan defeated India in India (once in the Test series which ended 1–1, and once in the Asian Test Championship), won the tri-series in India, won the Asian Test Championship and won the 1999 Sharjah Cup in April. Pakistan also won the Sharjah Cup (March 2000), the Asia Cup (May–June 200), the West Indies tri-series and the test series in Sri Lanka. Pakistan clinched the Sharjah Cup (April 2003) and the home test series against South Africa.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan World Sri Lanka Wasim Akram Sharjah Same South Africa March April YouTube National University All From Best Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

2 hours ago

OPPOâ€™s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

2 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

3 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

3 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.