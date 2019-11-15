Batting prodigy Saud Shakeel continues to impress

“It’s an honour to lead Pakistan in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Kumar Sangakkara is my favourite player,” says Saud Shakeel

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) Entering the cricket fields as a 12-year-old, Saud Shakeel has made rapid progress and is presently leading Pakistan in the ongoing ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup taking place in Bangladesh.

The 24-year-old left-handed batsman who can also bowl left-arm-spin represented Pakistan U19 in 2013 after a string of impressive performances in the national U19 circuit.

Saud started his first-class career two years after playing U19 cricket. In 35 matches in the red-ball format, the southpaw has scored 2,099 runs at 43.72. His tally already includes six centuries and 12 half-centuries with his highest score being 121.

Saud’s List ‘A’ record is even more impressive.

In 59 matches, in four of which he has scored centuries, Saud has accumulated 2,138 runs at 49.72.

His left-arm spin bowling has earned him 16 and 23 wickets in his first-class and List ‘A’ career.

Saud’s impressive returns in both formats earned him a place in the Pakistan ‘A’ team that toured England in 2016.

The star-studded side included Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Nawaz. Saud played one four-day and four one-day matches that tour.

Ahead of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Saud Shakeel said: “It is certainly an honour for me to be leading Pakistan and I look forward to the tournament. Our side comprises quality players and strikes right balance in every department. We have all the ingredients to win the tournament. We aim to play aggressive cricket.

“I have played under the coaching of Ijaz Ahmed (Pakistan head coach for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup) in the past.

He backs the players and allows them freedom to express themselves.

“I have grown up idolising Kumar Sangakkara and he is my favourite player. I have learnt a lot from Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq. They have been great mentors for me this season.

“I look to build on my performances in domestic cricket and represent Pakistan in all three formats.”

Pakistan Squad for ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup (in alphabetical order):

1. Saud Shakeel (captain)

2. Rohail Nazir (vice-captain) (wicketkeeper)

3. Akif Javed

4. Amad Butt

5. Haider Ali

6. Hasan Mohsin

7. Imran Rafiq

8. Khushdil Shah

9. Mohammad Asad

10. Mohammad Hasnain

11. Mohammad Mohsin

12. Omair Bin Yousuf

13. Saif Badar

14. Sameen Gul

15. Umar Khan

Reserves:

Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Hussain Talat and Muhammad Haris.

Team management:

Ijaz Ahmed (Manager-cum-head coach), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Hafiz Mohammad Naeem Ul Rasul (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and Muhammad Younas Butt (security manager)

Pakistan’s schedule:

14 November – v Afghanistan, Cox’s Bazar

16 November – v Sri Lanka, Cox’s Bazar

18 November – v Oman, Cox’s Bazar

20 November – Semi-final 1 (winner Group A v runner-up Group B), Mirpur

21 November - Semi-final 2 (winner Group B v runner-up Group A), Mirpur

23 November - Final, Mirpur