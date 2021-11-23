UrduPoint.com

Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints, Barry's and BN/Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2021 here at the Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground and Fortress Stadium on Tuesday

In the first match of the day played at Pakistan Park, Barry's battled well against Rijas Development/Master Paints and outpaced them with a margin of 6�-4. Ernesto Oscar Trotz played the key role in Barry's triumph as he not only displayed outstanding polo skills and horse work but also contributed significant four goals in the tally. Hamza Mawaz Khan also showed his skills well and succeeded in converting two beautiful goals while the team was also enjoying a half goal handicap advantage. The losing side's contributions came from Mannuel Carranza, who fired in all the four goals.

The second match was also played at Pakistan Park, where Team Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints played impressive polo and overpowered Team Corps A with a good margin of 7-3.

Andres Fernandez contributed well from the winning side as he cracked a quartet while Mir Huzaifa Ahmad banged in a brace and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored one goal. From the losing side, Omar Asjad Malhi, Col Umar Minhas and Haider Naseem converted one goal apiece.

The closely-contested third match of the day was played at Fortress Stadium and was won by BN Polo/Diamond Paints, who defeated Master Paints by 8-6. Ahmed Ali Tiwana was hero of the day from the winning team as thrashed in three tremendous goals while Mir Shoaib Ahmed and BabarNaseem slammed in two goals each and Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored one. From the losing team,Evan Power pumped in three goals, Agha Musa Ali Khan two goals and Usman Haye one goal.

