Battling Alcaraz Outlasts Sinner In Thriller To Win China Open
Muhammad Rameez Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Carlos Alcaraz roared back from a set down to beat world number one Jannik Sinner in a thriller and win his first China Open title on Wednesday
The four-time Grand Slam champion edged a captivating final 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) for his fourth ATP crown of the year and 16th overall.
The Spaniard, who will return to number two in the world behind Sinner, was 3-0 down in the final-set tie break only to fight back and win in three hours, 21 minutes.
The longest men's singles match in China Open history ended Sinner's run of 14 victories in a row and saw him deposed as the Beijing champion after an almighty fight.
Alcaraz called it "a special win" that was even more satisfying in light of his shock second-round exit at the recent US Open.
He hopes it will win the sport more fans.
"When Jannik and I play it's a good thing for tennis because we always show a really intense match, really close match, great points, great rallies," he said.
"I think for the people who don't watch tennis, probably thanks to these kind of matches, they will start to watch tennis or even practise it."
