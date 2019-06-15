Bauers becomes first Indian to hit for cycle in 3 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Jake Bauers become the second major leaguer in as many days to hit for the cycle as the Cleveland Indians routed the Detroit Tigers 13-4 on Friday.

Bauers followed in the footsteps of Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani, who made history on Thursday by becoming the first Japanese player to achieve the feat -- when a batter hits a home run, triple, double and single in a game -- in the Los Angeles Angels win over Tampa.

Bauers doubled in the second inning, then singled and tripled during the Indians' eight-run fourth. He added a two-run homer in the eighth to put a cap on the cycle.

His cycle was the first by a Cleveland player since Rajai Davis on July 2, 2016.

Bauers, who came into the contest hitting .209, made his major league debut last year with Tampa Bay.