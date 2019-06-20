UrduPoint.com
Bautista Agut Eyes Federer Clash, Zverev And Berrettini Advance

Bautista Agut eyes Federer clash, Zverev and Berrettini advance

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut promised to be aggressive in his potential quarter-final clash with Roger Federer after beating France's Richard Gasquet in straight sets at the ATP tournament in Halle

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut promised to be aggressive in his potential quarter-final clash with Roger Federer after beating France's Richard Gasquet in straight sets at the ATP tournament in Halle.

Seventh seed Bautista Agut, who reached the semi-finals in Halle last year before pulling out with injury, sauntered to a 6-1, 6-4 second-round victory over Gasquet on Thursday.

The Spaniard joins Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals, both of whom also won their second round games.

He next faces the winner of the day's headline game later, which pits Swiss ace Federer against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The 31-year-old Bautista Agut has never beaten Federer, and has taken just one set from their eight meetings.

"I feel I am a better player now than in the past.

I will have to be aggressive with my return and push him as much as possible," he said.

"Hopefully I can finish the week better this year. It was bad luck last year because I felt really good on court in every match." Home favourite Zverev also advanced to the quarter-finals with a comfortable 6-3, 7-5 win over American Steve Johnson.

The world number five faces Belgium's David Goffin in the last eight on Friday.

"It's always difficult against Steve. I am just happy to be on the court," said Zverev, who has been struggling with a knee injury this week.

Berrettini, who was crowned champion in Stuttgart last week, came from behind to beat compatriot Andreas Seppi 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and secure a quarter-final clash with third seeded Russian Karen Khachanov.

