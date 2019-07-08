UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bautista Agut Reaches First Wimbledon Quarter-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Bautista Agut reaches first Wimbledon quarter-final

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final and second at the majors this year when he defeated France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 on Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final and second at the majors this year when he defeated France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 on Monday.

The 31-year-old world number 22 will face either 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic of Canada or Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in the semi-finals.

Bautista Agut, who has now defeated Paire seven times in seven meetings, also made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in January.

Related Topics

World Canada France Argentina January 2016 Australian Open Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Nadal into seventh Wimbledon quarter-final

2 minutes ago

US Envoy Volker Says US Supports Zelenskyy's Effor ..

2 minutes ago

Barty exits Wimbledon as Serena coasts through

2 minutes ago

Accused granted interim bail in corruption referen ..

2 minutes ago

Man City, Chelsea to host women's games at Etihad, ..

9 minutes ago

Untroubled Serena into Wimbledon quarter-finals

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.