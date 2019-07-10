UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bautista Agut To Play Djokovic In Wimbledon Semi-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:31 PM

Bautista Agut to play Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-final

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday and will play defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday and will play defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.

The 31-year-old Spaniard dropped his first set of the campaign in beating Argentinian Guido Pella 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

"It sounds amazing," Bautista Agut said about being a Wimbledon semi-finalist.

"I really cannot be more happy. I had a really difficult match and had to manage a lot of emotions on court.

"I knew I had a good opportunity to play in the semi-final and I did very well," added the 23rd seed.

Both may have been outside the top 20 -- the first quarter-final to involve two outside the top 20 since Lukasz Kubot and Jerzy Janowicz in 2013 -- but they put on a good show for the Court One spectators.

The expressionless Bautista Agut looked fully in control till 26th seed Pella found his rhythm in the third set and threatened to come back as he had done against Milos Raonic in the previous round.

However, Bautista Agut got a break to lead 3-1 in the fourth and held 29-year-old Pella at bay to close out the match and dash his opponent's hopes of becoming only the third Argentinian man to reach the last four at Wimbledon.

"Guido is a really good fighter," he said. "It was a really good fight.

"He's a really good player. Every match is really difficult here, every opponent gives everything on the court.

"I'm enjoying playing on these courts. I've enjoyed every match I've played." Bautista Agut, whose previous best at Grand Slams was reaching the last eight at this year's Australian Open, has beaten Djokovic twice already this year in Qatar and Miami although he trails 7-3 overall.

"Novak is the number one in the world and he's playing really well on grass," said Bautista Agut"I'll have to play really good tennis if I want to beat him."

Related Topics

Tennis World Threatened Qatar Man Lead Miami May Australian Open Best Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

No-trust move against Sanjrani pressure tactic to ..

34 seconds ago

Awareness key to prevent diseases: Shaukat Ali You ..

35 seconds ago

JKLF begins 'free Yasin Malik', 'Lift ban on JKLF ..

37 seconds ago

Russian Diplomat Denied UK Visa to Attend Media Fr ..

39 seconds ago

DGPR briefs students about PDMA

13 minutes ago

PIDA briefs NAB DG on drug testing laboratory

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.