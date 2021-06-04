UrduPoint.com
Bavaria Allows 14,000 To Attend Euro 2020 Matches In Munich

The government of Bavaria on Friday gave the green light for 14,000 spectators to attend Euro 2020 matches in Munich, meeting UEFA's stipulation that no European Championship games are played behind closed doors

The government of Bavaria on Friday gave the green light for 14,000 spectators to attend Euro 2020 matches in Munich, meeting UEFA's stipulation that no European Championship games are played behind closed doors.

Fans will be able to see Germany host world champions France at the Allianz Arena on June 15, facing holders Portugal four days and then take on Hungary, also in Munich, on June 23, while a quarter-final will also be held in Munich.

