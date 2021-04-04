UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bavuma Anchors Big South African Innings

Muhammad Rameez 12 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Bavuma anchors big South African innings

Johannesburg, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Newly-appointed captain Temba Bavuma anchored a solid South African batting performance in the second one-day international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

In his second game as captain, Bavuma scored 92 as South Africa, needing a win to keep the three-match series alive, made 341 for six after being sent in to bat.

The South African innings was in dramatic contrast to their effort in the first match in Centurion, when they lost four wickets inside the first 15 overs, with Pakistan going on to win by three wickets off the last ball.

Early moisture in the pitch again made batting tricky but South Africa put together a succession of productive partnerships as conditions eased.

Quinton de Kock (86) and Aiden Markram (39) put on 55 for the first wicket before Bavuma and De Kock added 114 for the second wicket. It set a platform for Rassie van der Dussen to hit a blistering 60 off 37 balls as he and Bavuma put on 101 for the third wicket.

Bavuma was content to play the junior role in both century partnerships but kept the scoreboard moving in making his 92 off 102 balls. He hit nine boundaries before holing out to deep midwicket in the 47th over.

Despite two strikes in the closing overs by Haris Rauf, David Miller gave the innings late impetus with an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls.

Fast bowler Rauf took three for 54.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century David Johannesburg Van South Africa Sunday

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

17 minutes ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

32 minutes ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

32 minutes ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

47 minutes ago

RTA automates field inspection of trucks using dro ..

47 minutes ago

ET’s dry car wash service conserves 33 million l ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.