Bavuma, Van der Dussen centuries help South Africa beat India

Paarl, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen hit centuries to set up a 31-run win for South Africa in the first one-day international against India at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

South Africa made 296 for four after winning the toss and batting on a slow pitch. India were on target for the first half of their reply but lost wickets in clusters and finished on 265 for eight.

South African captain Bavuma made 110 off 143 balls but admitted that he struggled to time the ball consistently. He settled for playing a supporting role to a dazzling Van der Dussen, who hit a career-best 129 not out off 96 deliveries and was named man of the match.

"It seemed like he was batting on a different wicket," said Bavuma.

"The energy and intensity he brought really gave our innings impetus. My focus was to try and partner him for as much as I can." Van der Dussen said his confidence had been boosted by being involved in two high-pressure run chases in the Test series won by South Africa last week.

Van der Dussen and Bavuma finished off the Test series with an unbeaten stand of 57 last Friday and carried that form through to the one-day game, putting on 204 for the fourth wicket off 190 balls.

The partnership came after South Africa struggled to 68 for three in the 18th over.

"We started off really well but we couldn't get wickets in the middle (of the innings), which is quite a problem," said stand-in Indian captain KL Rahul.