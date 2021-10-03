Bayern beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in first defeat under Julian Nagelsmann

Berlin, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Julian Nagelsmann suffered his first defeat as Bayern Munich coach on Sunday as Eintracht Frankfurt snatched a dramatic, smash-and-grab 2-1 away win with a late winner from Filip Kostic.

Kostic struck on the counter-attack seven minutes from time to hand Frankfurt their first win in Munich for more than two decades and condemn Bayern to their first defeat of the season.