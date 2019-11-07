UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Book Champions League Last-16 Spot

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Bayern book Champions League last-16 spot

Munich, Germany, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Managerless Bayern Munich booked their place in the Champions League knockout stage for the 12th consecutive season with a 2-0 win over Olympiakos on Wednesday.

The home side laboured for long periods at the Allianz Arena with Hansi Flick in temporary charge following the sacking of Niko Kovac, but Robert Lewandowski pounced in the 69th minute and substitute Ivan Perisic added a late second.

The German champions are eight points clear at the top of Group B from Tottenham, who face third-placed Red Star Belgrade later on Wednesday.

