Bayern face Marseille in friendly before Champions League last 16

Kufstein, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will face Marseille in a friendly on July 31 ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie next month, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

Bayern have a 3-0 first leg lead over Chelsea ahead of hosting the Premier League outfit on August 8.

Hansi Flick's men could face Barcelona in the quarter-finals in a 'Final Eight' tournament held behind closed doors in Lisbon, with the final on August 23 at Benfica's Estadio da Luz.

"The 'Audi Football Summit' against Olympique Marseille comes at an optimal time in our preparations for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea," Flick said in a statement.

"The team and our coaching staff will be working with great focus and high quality to make sure we pick up where we left off with our performances in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup final in this game," he added.

The French side are currently on a pre-season tour and beat third-tier Austrian team FC Pinzgau Saalfelden 5-1 on Sunday.