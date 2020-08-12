Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over racism allegations

Police are investigating an allegation of racism against a member of staff at Bayern Munich's youth academy, a police spokesman confirmed Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Police are investigating an allegation of racism against a member of staff at Bayern Munich's youth academy, a police spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The allegations were made as part of a report by broadcaster WDR against an unnamed long-serving coach in the German champions' youth section.

The club has confirmed the case, but made no further comment.

According to the WDR report, Bayern received four anonymous letters since September 2018 highlighting incidents of racism in their youth section.

The letters were allegedly from an "increasingly worried but fearful parenthood".

The Bayern Munich Campus opened in 2017, is home to the German giants' U9 to U19 teams and is also where the women's and girls teams train and play.