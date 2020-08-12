UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Munich Academy Employee Investigated Over Racism Allegations

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:39 PM

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over racism allegations

Police are investigating an allegation of racism against a member of staff at Bayern Munich's youth academy, a police spokesman confirmed Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Police are investigating an allegation of racism against a member of staff at Bayern Munich's youth academy, a police spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The allegations were made as part of a report by broadcaster WDR against an unnamed long-serving coach in the German champions' youth section.

The club has confirmed the case, but made no further comment.

According to the WDR report, Bayern received four anonymous letters since September 2018 highlighting incidents of racism in their youth section.

The letters were allegedly from an "increasingly worried but fearful parenthood".

The Bayern Munich Campus opened in 2017, is home to the German giants' U9 to U19 teams and is also where the women's and girls teams train and play.

Related Topics

Police German September Women 2017 2018 From Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

3 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

4 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

4 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

10 minutes ago

UAE, Singapore discuss enhancing cooperation relat ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.