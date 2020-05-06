UrduPoint.com
Bayern Munich Agree To Sign Leroy Sane On Five-year Deal - Report

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

Bayern Munich agree to sign Leroy Sane on five-year deal - report

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed a transfer with Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on a five-year deal, according to a report

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed a transfer with Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on a five-year deal, according to a report.

Sport Bild claim the 24-year-old has agreed terms with Bayern, but the fee is still to be negotiated.

According to the magazine, Bayern's director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic and board member Oliver Kahn want to pay 40 million Euros ($43 million) - half of Sane's estimated market value.

However, the Germany international has not played for City's first team since tearing his right knee ligament last August in the FA Community Shield match win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Having joined from Schalke in 2016 for a reported fee of �37 million (42.5 million euros, $45.

8 million), Sane is under contract in Manchester until 2021.

A transfer fee around 100 million euros had been reported last summer when Bayern were trying to sign him before injury struck.

According to Sport Bild, a few factors could help Bayern sign Sane for a lower fee, especially as he has been sidelined for most of the season.

Bayern could sign him for the price they want as the transfer market is deflated by the uncertainty over the coronavirus with all major European leagues currently suspended.

Manchester City need to generate income from transfers to comply with financial fair-play regulations having been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons due to violations and they risk losing Sane to Munich on a free transfer.

