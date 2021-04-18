UrduPoint.com
Bayern Munich 'disapprove' Of Flick's Announcement On Quitting Post

Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Bayern Munich 'disapprove' of Flick's announcement on quitting post

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich's management on Sunday voiced displeasure at coach Hansi Flick for disclosing that he is seeking to quit his contract by the end of the season -- well before it expires in 2023.

"FC Bayern disapproves of the one-sided communication by Hansi Flick that has now taken place and will continue the talks as agreed after the match in Mainz," the club's board said in a statement.

