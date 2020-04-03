UrduPoint.com
Bayern Munich Extend Contract With Coach Flick Until 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:45 PM

Bayern Munich extend contract with coach Flick until 2023

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have handed coach Hansi Flick a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023, the club announced Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have handed coach Hansi Flick a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023, the club announced Friday.

"Bayern are very happy with Hansi Flick's work.

The team has developed well under him and are playing attractive football," said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

Flick, a former assistant to Germany coach Joachim Loew, took the reins at Bayern in November after his predecessor Niko Kovac was sacked.

Initially hired as an interim solution, the 55-year-old led Bayern from fourth back to the top of the table, and was rewarded with a contract until the end of this season.

His new deal will run until June 30, 2023.

