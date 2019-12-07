UrduPoint.com
Bayern Munich Lose At Bundesliga Leaders Gladbach

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 10:22 PM

Bayern Munich lose at Bundesliga leaders Gladbach

Bayern Munich suffered a 2-1 defeat at Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday to drop seven points off the pace and down to sixth place

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Bayern Munich suffered a 2-1 defeat at Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday to drop seven points off the pace and down to sixth place.

Bayern went ahead at Borussia Park when Ivan Perisic fired home just after the break, but defender Ramy Bensebaini headed Gladbach level with an hour gone.

The Algerian struck a stoppage-time penalty to win it for the hosts after Bayern's Javi Martinez was sent off for a second yellow card.

