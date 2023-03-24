UrduPoint.com

Bayern Munich Make Tuchel New Coach After Nagelsmann Firing

Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Bayern Munich make Tuchel new coach after Nagelsmann firing

Bayern Munich announced Friday they had appointed former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel as their new boss after firing Julian Nagelsmann

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Bayern Munich announced Friday they had appointed former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel as their new boss after firing Julian Nagelsmann.

The reigning German champions said in a statement: "FC Bayern and head coach Julian Nagelsmann have parted company... Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel." Nagelsmann, 35, led Bayern to the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they will face Premier League champions Manchester City next month.

But the club decided to replace him with 49-year-old Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn said: "Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future.

" Bayern signed Nagelsmann to a five-year deal just two years ago but nerves have been fraying as the perennial Bundesliga champions struggle to hold onto their title. They sit second to Tuchel's former club Borussia Dortmund in the league table.

Tuchel -- who Bayern had eyed previously but lost out to other top-flight European clubs -- has been in between jobs after he was fired by Chelsea in September.

His first match will come as soon as April 1, when Bayern meet Dortmund, the club that Tuchel led from 2015-2017 before he left for PSG.

Related Topics

Firing German Company Dortmund April September From Best PSG Chelsea Manchester City Bayern Premier League Coach Borussia Lucky Cement Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 minutes ago
 Market conditions partly behind sacking Bayern Mun ..

Market conditions partly behind sacking Bayern Munich&#039;s former coach: Repor ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Postpones Eastern Economic Forum to 10-13 S ..

Russia Postpones Eastern Economic Forum to 10-13 September - Official

5 minutes ago
 Senate Banking Panel Members Request Info From US ..

Senate Banking Panel Members Request Info From US Federal Reserve on SVB Collaps ..

5 minutes ago
 France Bans TikTok on Civil Servants' Devices - Pu ..

France Bans TikTok on Civil Servants' Devices - Public Sector Transformation Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Number of People Injured by Earthquake in Northwes ..

Number of People Injured by Earthquake in Northwestern Iran Rises to 165

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.