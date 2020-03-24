Bayern Munich, other Bundesliga clubs, take pay cut

Footballers at Germany's top teams including Bayern Munich have agreed to take pay cuts to help other clubs survive the economic impact of the coronavirus, media reports said Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Footballers at Germany's top teams including Bayern Munich have agreed to take pay cuts to help other clubs survive the economic impact of the coronavirus, media reports said Tuesday.

Newspaper Bild reports that players and club officials at champions Bayern, top of the Bundesliga when the Bundesliga season was halted on March 13, have accepted a 20 percent cut in their salaries.

Like all top European leagues the German top flight is losing income from broadcasting, sponsorships and ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, with matches in Germany suspended until at least April 2.

Bayern has a massive wage bill which reached 336 million Euros (364 million Dollars) last year, almost half of club turnover.