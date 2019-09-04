UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Munich Report Record Profits

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:09 PM

Bayern Munich report record profits

German champions Bayern Munich announced record turnover Wednesday of 750.4 million euros ($827m, 677m pounds) over the 2018-2019 season, with after-tax profits surging 78% to 52.5 million euros

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :German champions Bayern Munich announced record turnover Wednesday of 750.4 million Euros ($827m, 677m Pounds) over the 2018-2019 season, with after-tax profits surging 78% to 52.5 million euros.

"Income from matches and tv rights has risen, and we have achieved record figures regarding sponsorship income," the club's deputy chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen said on Bayern's website.

Merchandising sales had stabilised, he added, despite declines in the sector across Europe.

Turnover was up 14.12% from the previous year while profit before tax rose 63%.

"These excellent results are all the more astonishing given Bayern, despite winning the German Cup, were eliminated at a very early stage of the lucrative Champions League," said economic daily Handelsblatt.

Turnover still trails Spanish giants Barcelona, with figuresapproaching one billion euros while turnover at Real Madrid stands at757 million excluding transfers.

Related Topics

Europe German Barcelona TV All From Real Madrid Bayern Billion Million

Recent Stories

WETEX 2019 documents UAE&#039;s drive towards gree ..

11 minutes ago

PBIF demands single digit interest rate: Mian Zahi ..

24 minutes ago

Ulema pledge promoting tolerance, religious amity ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 203 cases on traffi ..

2 minutes ago

Rising US exports shrink trade deficit; China impo ..

2 minutes ago

UK Tories in 'unprecedented' disarray over Brexit

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.