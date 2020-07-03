Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane From Man City: Official
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:59 PM
Bayern Munich have signed German international winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City for at least five years, the German club said Friday
"The 24-year-old has put his name to a five-year contract until 30 June 2025 and will start preparing for the upcoming season in Munich next week," Bayern Munich said in a statement.
The multiple Bundesliga winners did not give a transfer price.