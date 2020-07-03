UrduPoint.com
Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane From Man City: Official

Fri 03rd July 2020

Bayern Munich sign Leroy Sane from Man City: official

Bayern Munich have signed German international winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City for at least five years, the German club said Friday

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich have signed German international winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City for at least five years, the German club said Friday.

"The 24-year-old has put his name to a five-year contract until 30 June 2025 and will start preparing for the upcoming season in Munich next week," Bayern Munich said in a statement.

The multiple Bundesliga winners did not give a transfer price.

