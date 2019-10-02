Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham 7-2 in Champions League

London, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Bayern Munich hammered Tottenham 7-2 in their Champions League group-stage game in London on Tuesday as Serge Gnabry ran riot with four second-half goals.

It was the first time last season's runners-up Spurs had conceded seven goals at home in their history and the victory put German champions Bayern in total control of Group B.