Bayern Munich win Bundesliga title as Dortmund beat Leipzig

Dortmund, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich were confirmed as Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season Saturday after England winger Jadon Sancho netted twice in Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 win over second-placed RB Leipzig.

The result in Dortmund meant Bayern become champions before their home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday evening.