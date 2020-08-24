Bayern Munich Wins UEFA Champions League For Sixth Time, Beating Paris St Germain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) FC Bayern Munich beat Paris St. Germain on Sunday, winning the UEFA Champions League for a sixth time.

The football final held in Portugal's Lisbon ended 1-0 with Kingsley Coman scoring the decisive lone goal.

The previous time when Bayern won the UEFA (Union of European Football Association) Champions League was in 2013.