Bayern Munich's Striker Lewandowski Named Best 2020 FIFA Men's Player

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Robert Lewandowski, a Polish striker playing for the German Bayern Munich football club, on Thursday won this year's best FIFA Men's Player award, beating Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Poland and FC Bayern Munchen striker Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men's Player for the first time in his career," FIFA said in a statement.

The 32-year-old striker scored 55 goals in 47 games last season. The FC Bayern has won Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League.

Lewandowski has been playing for the German club since 2014. The Polish footballer also had 116 matches for the national team, having scored 63 goals.

More Stories From Sports

