Bayern Polish Perfect Group Stage With Win Over Inter

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Munich, Germany, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting continued his lethal form up front for Bayern Munich Tuesday as the German giants beat Inter Milan 2-0 to complete a perfect record in the Champions League group stage.

Choupo-Moting scored for the sixth game in a row with a brilliant long-range strike in the second half to hand Bayern a comfortable win in Munich.

Victory made it six wins in six games in the group stage for Bayern -- the second time in a row and the third time in four years they have achieved the feat.

"We knew it would be something special to win all six games, especially in a group as tough as this one," said Choupo-Moting, whose side have sailed through a supposed group of death with wins over Inter, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen.

With Bayern already group winners and Inter safe in second place ahead of kick-off, both coaches rested several star players for what was essentially a dead rubber fixture in Group C.

Yet the game still fizzed in the opening minutes, as both keepers were tested by stinging, long-range efforts from Joshua Kimmich and Nicolo Barella.

Inter were aggrieved not to be given a penalty early on after Sadio Mane appeared to block a Barella shot with raised arms.

Bayern had another lucky escape later in the first half when Lautaro Martinez scooped a Robin Gosens cross over the bar from point blank range.

"If we had taken the lead, it would have been a different game, but we know how strong Bayern are," said Gosens.

The hosts slowly wrestled back control and took a deserved lead from a corner just after the half-hour mark.

Martinez once again cut an unfortunate figure as he slipped in the box to allow Benjamin Pavard to rise unchallenged and head in the opener.

Pavard's goal came after Bild newspaper reported that he had been sanctioned by the club and had his driving licence suspended after being caught over the legal alcohol limit.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann appeared to confirm the reports after the game.

"Benji has admitted his mistake. There have now been consequences from both the state and the club, so it's time to move on. I'm happy he was able to score such an important goal on what hasn't been the easiest of days for him," he told Prime Video.

Choupo-Moting found the net with an elegant overhead kick after the break, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The veteran striker remains in irresistible form, however, and there was no stopping him as he rifled Bayern's second into the top corner on 73 minutes.

