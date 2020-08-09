Bayern rout Chelsea to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Munich, Germany, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Robert Lewandowski scored twice and set up two more goals as Bayern Munich cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 tie Saturday.

Leading 3-0 from February's first leg in London, Lewandowski converted a penalty and then created a goal for Ivan Perisic.

Tammy Abraham pulled one back for Chelsea before strikes from Corentin Tolisso and Lewandowski wrapped up a 7-1 aggregate win.