Bayern show support for Black Lives Matter protests

Leverkusen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich showed their support for the Black Lives Matter protests on Saturday, following the death of black American man George Floyd last month.

As thousands assembled in Berlin and Munich to demonstrate against police brutality and for racial equality, Bayern became the highest-profile German club to support the protests.

Prior to their clash with Bayer Leverkusen, players warmed up in t-shirts bearing both the Black Lives Matter hashtag and the slogan of the club's official "Reds Against Racism" campaign.

"FC Bayern stands for a world in which racism, discrimination, hate, injustice and violence have no place. The death of George Floyd and the images from the USA have shocked us all," said club president Herbert Hainer in a statement.

"It's a matter of actively and loudly showing our colours. Black Lives Matter and Reds Against Racism. We stand for togetherness that goes far beyond sports."During the game, all Bayern players also wore black armbands bearing the words "Black Lives Matter".