UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Slip Up Again As Augsburg Grab Last-gasp Leveller

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:13 PM

Bayern slip up again as Augsburg grab last-gasp leveller

Bayern Munich were denied top spot in the Bundesliga when Alfred Finnbogason's injury-time equaliser snatched Augsburg a dramatic 2-2 draw on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Bayern Munich were denied top spot in the Bundesliga when Alfred Finnbogason's injury-time equaliser snatched Augsburg a dramatic 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Niko Kovac's men sit one point adrift of both leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach and second-placed Wolfsburg, who drew 1-1 at RB Leipzig.

Gladbach face a difficult trip to Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday with a chance to move three points clear at the summit.

It was the second league match in succession that reigning champions Bayern had slipped up, having lost 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim before the international break.

Augsburg opened the scoring in stunning fashion, Marco Richter finding the net just 30 seconds after kick-off, the fastest goal of the season so far.

Richter took advantage as Bayern struggled to clear a bouncing ball deep in their own box. The 21-year-old sweetly struck a right-footed volley to grab a rapid lead -- just as Augsburg had done in the corresponding fixture last year.

Bayern replied as Robert Lewandowski stretched his scoring streak to eight games in the 14th minute from a Serge Gnabry cross.

After a host of missed chances, former Arsenal winger Gnabry threaded the needle in the 49th minute to put Bayern 2-1 ahead.

But a strong, bullying run in injury time by Sergio Cordova on the wing set up Finnbogason, who finished past Manuel Neuer to earn a point for Augsburg, and put another early dent in Bayern's title defence.

Thomas Mueller missed two chances after coming on as a late substitute after a week of controversy over the fact he has not started a game since September.

- Werner finds shooting boots - Timo Werner scored his first goal in five games for Leipzig in a tight tussle against Wolfsburg at the Red Bull Arena.

It was not enough. Wolfsburg scored a late equaliser when Dutch striker Wout Weghorst finished a William cross to keep the race at the top close.

Wolfsburg are the only unbeaten team in the division.

At the Weserstadion, Werder Bremen opened the scoring at home against Hertha Berlin as Josh Sargent's strike took a useful deflection on its way into the net in the seventh minute.

Dodi Lukebakio hit back in the 70th minute for Hertha to secure a 1-1 draw. He beat three defenders, including Theodor Gebre Selassie twice, in a mazy run from the wing.

Union Berlin claimed just the second win of their debut top-flight season by beating Freiburg 2-0 at a bouncing Stadion an der Alten Foersterei.

Marius Buelter gave them the lead with a long-range strike, his third goal of the season.

A second goal from distance by Marcus Ingvartsen, over substitute goalkeeper Niclas Thiede, making his debut, was enough to secure victory for the home side.

Elsewhere, Rouwen Hennings scored a late winner to seal Fortuna Duesseldorf a 1-0 home win over 10-man Mainz.

Related Topics

Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Bremen Berlin Lead Cordova September From Top Race Arsenal Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Russia's Borisov Notes High Chances of New Moscow- ..

18 seconds ago

Putin, Merkel Discuss Syria Over Phone Ahead of Pi ..

20 seconds ago

Normandy Summit Preparations to Be Continued by Fo ..

2 minutes ago

Blow for Atletico as Felix suffers ankle injury

2 minutes ago

Messi, Suarez, Griezmann all on target for Barca a ..

2 minutes ago

Five soldiers killed in Burkina Faso in twin attac ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.