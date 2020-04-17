UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Star Coman Faces Fine For Driving Wrong Car

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:26 PM

Bayern star Coman faces fine for driving wrong car

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is facing a 50,000-euro ($54,385) fine and a compulsory autograph session as punishment for driving the wrong car to training, German daily Bild reported Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is facing a 50,000-euro ($54,385) fine and a compulsory autograph session as punishment for driving the wrong car to training, German daily Bild reported Friday.

French international Coman, 23, arrived at Bayern's Tuesday training session in a McLaren, contravening a contractual obligation to drive an Audi, a key Bayern sponsor.

According to Bild, Bayern's internal rules state that players must drive cars made by Audi or other brands in the Volkswagen group, or else face a fine of up to 50,000 Euros.

Speaking to the tabloid on Friday, Coman apologised for the mishap and insisted that he was unable to drive his Audi due to a damaged wing mirror.

"I would like to apologise to the club and Audi for not driving my company car to training... it was a mistake, I see that," he told Bild.

The Frenchman added that to make up for it, he would visit employees at the Audi factory in nearby Ingolstadt for an autograph session as soon as coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.

Audi own 8.33 percent of Bayern shares and recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the club until 2029, reportedly worth around 800 million euros.

German football is currently suspended due to the coronavirus, but Bayern and other Bundesliga clubs resumed training in small groups and under strict social distancing rules earlier this month.

Related Topics

Football German Company Fine Visit Car Ingolstadt Audi Volkswagen McLaren Bayern Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

59 minutes ago

IS Militants Plotting to Distribute Contaminated M ..

2 minutes ago

Premier League clubs committed to finishing season ..

2 minutes ago

Gilead shares surge on promising COVID-19 drug rep ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Govt to pay salaries, pensions earlier

2 minutes ago

Hamza Foundation holds awareness walk about Hemoph ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.