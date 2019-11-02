UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Thrashed 5-1 At Frankfurt In Ten-year Low

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:23 PM

Bayern thrashed 5-1 at Frankfurt in ten-year low

Bayern Munich crashed to their heaviest Bundesliga defeat for a decade after Jerome Boateng saw an early red card in their 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Bayern Munich crashed to their heaviest Bundesliga defeat for a decade after Jerome Boateng saw an early red card in their 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Defending champions Bayern are now fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, leaving head coach Niko Kovac under huge pressure after their heaviest league defeat since April 2009 when they crashed 5-1 at Wolfsburg, who won the 2008/09 league title.

Related Topics

Frankfurt April Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

President POA Gen. Arif hails Baseball coaching wo ..

1 minute ago

Suarez injures calf ahead of Prague test

1 minute ago

DPR Ready to Start Troop Pullout Near Petrivske in ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Blames Kurdish Militants ..

1 minute ago

Resurgent Roma sink wobbling Napoli to go third

26 minutes ago

Thousands march for Scottish independence

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.