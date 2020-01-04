UrduPoint.com
Bayern To Sign Young Schalke Keeper On Free Transfer

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:55 PM

Goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel has agreed to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer becoming he latest potential successor to Manuel Neuer, the club announced on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel has agreed to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer becoming he latest potential successor to Manuel Neuer, the club announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who has played 17 times for Germany's under-21 team, had refused to extend his contract at Schalke and will join the German champions at the end of the season on a five-year contract.

Neuer, who moved from Schalke in 2011, has been injury prone in recent years but the 33-year-old has started 26 games this season and remains the Bayern captain.

He is reportedly about to sign a two-year contract extension.

Nuebel earned a four-match suspension in December after catching Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic in the chest with a flying kick after missing the ball.

Nuebel's salary at Bayern will be around 5.5 million Euros ($6.14 million) per season, AFP subsidiary SID reported, which is less than the seven million offer from Schalke he turned down in December.

