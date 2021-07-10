UrduPoint.com
Bazigar, Falcons Move National U-23 Football Semis

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:23 PM

Bazigar, Falcons move National U-23 Football semis

Balochistan Bazigar and KPK Falcons have moved in the semifinals of the National U-23 Football Tournament being played at Kunj Football Ground, Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Bazigar and KPK Falcons have moved in the semifinals of the National U-23 Football Tournament being played at Kunj Football Ground, Abbottabad.

In the first quarterfinal, Balochistan Bazigar defeated Kashmir Kings by 2-1 goals. Balochistan took the lead of 2-1 in the first half.

In the 16th minute of the first half, Pervaiz Khan scored the first goal for Balochistan Bazigar while Mustafa Fazal equalized the score by 1-1 in the 25th minute of the game. In the 41st minute, Shakil Ahmed scored the winning goal for Balochistan Bazirgar.

Refree showed yellow cards to the players of Balochistan Bazigar Shah Zaman and Ahmed Farid for foul play in the 63rd and 71th minutes, respectively. Referee Ahmed Rauf supervised the match while Majid Khan and Ihsan Ahmed assisted him.

In another quarterfinal, KPK Falcons beat Punjab Warriors by 1-0 goal. In the 51st minute of the game, Afaq scored the lone goal for KPK Falcons. In the 89th minute of the game, yellow cards were shown to Haris (KPK) and Osman Suleman (Punjab Warriors) for foul playing. Players of Punjab missed two easy chances. Punjab Warriors missed three corners while two were wasted by KPK Falcons.

FIFA Referee Jehangir Khan supervised the match while Adeel Anwar and Shahnoor assisted him. Shafaat Habub and Salauddin acted as match commissioners.

Sunday fixtures: In the third quarterfinal, Islamabad Tigers would meet Balochistan Zorawar while Khyber Eagles will face Sindh Saints in the last quarterfinal.

