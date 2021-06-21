UrduPoint.com
BB Hotels Stay Close To Home For Tour De France

Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:45 PM

BB Hotels stay close to home for Tour de France

Wildcard Tour de France entry BB Hotels has picked an entirely French team for the race

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Wildcard Tour de France entry BB Hotels has picked an entirely French team for the race.

The Breton-based team will be at home when the race starts on Saturday from Brest and is bringing an experienced team.

Pierre Rolland, a double Tour de France stage winner, is riding the race for the 12th time at 34. Pierre Coquard (29) is riding his fifth Tour,The BB Hotels team for the Tour de France: Cyril Barthe (FRA), Franck Bonnamour (FRA), Maxime Chevalier (FRA), Bryan Coquard (FRA), Cyril Gautier (FRA), Cyril Lemoine (FRA), Quentin Pacher (FRA), Pierre Rolland (FRA).

