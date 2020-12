ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The matches of the 6th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2020 continued here at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Wednesday.

In the 2nd Round of Men Singles, Ahmed Chaudhary beat Imran Bhatti 6-0, 6-1; Muhammad Abid beat Jibran Ul Haq 6-2, 6-1; Yousaf Khalil beat Shakir Ullah 6-1, 6-1; Shahzad Khan beat Ibrahim Omer 6-1, 6-0; Muzammil Muraza beat Nauman Aftab 6-1, 6-2; M. Shoaib beat Mudasir Murtaza 6-4, 6-7(8) 6-3; Heera Ashiq beat Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-3; Aqeel Khan beat Barkat Ullah 6-2, 6-1.

In the 2nd Round of Ladies Singles, Ushna Suhail beat Apsara Sheraz 6-1 6-0; Esha Jawad beat Syeda Eraj 6-2, 6-3; Hania Naveed beat Oreen Jasia 6-0, 6-0; Mahvish Chishtie beat Natalia Zaman 6-1, 6-3; Farah Shah Khan beat Mariam Mirza 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Sheeza Sajid beat Saher Aleem 7-5, 6-7(3) 7-6(3), Sarah Mahboob beat Hareem Fatima 6-0, 6-0.

In the Quarterfinals of Men's Doubles, Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan beat Ahmed Kamil, Ibrahim Omer 6-1, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza, Mudasir Murtaza beat Saqib Hayat, Nauman Aftab 6-2, 6-0; M. Abid, Waqas Malak beat Faizan Khurram, Imran Bhatti 6-2, 6-7(4), 10-5; M. Shoaib, Barkat Ullahbeat Syed Nofil Kaleem, Abbas Khan 7-5 , 6-1.

In the Quarterfinals of Boys 18 & Under, M. Shoaib beat Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-1; Sami Zeb beat Mahatir Mohammad 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-5; Ahmed Kamil beat M.

Huzaifa Khan 7-6(4), 6-3; Aqib Hayat beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-1, 6-2.

In the Quarterfinals of Boys 14 & Under, Bilal Asim beat Asad Zaman 4-1, 4-0; HaiderAli Rizwan beat M. Ibrahim Ashraf 4-1, 4-1; Ahmed Nael beat Shahsawar Khan 4-1, 4-2; Hamid Israr beat Hamza Roman 4-0, 4-1.

In the 1st Round of Girls 14 & Under, Sara Khan beat Mahrukh Sajid 4-2, 4-0; Zara Khan beat Lalarukh Sajid 4-1 4-1; Fatima Ali Raja beat Hareem Fatima 4-1, 4-2; Zainab Ali Raja beat Farah Shah Khan 4-1, 4-2.

In the 2nd Round of Boys & Girls U-12, Zohaib Afzal beat Mian Abdullah 4-1, 3-5 , 5-3; Samer Zaman beat Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-1; Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Syed M. Aalay 4-0, 4-0; Amir Mazari beat Taimoor Khan 4-0, 4-1; Amna Ali Qayum beat Eesa Fahad 4-0, 4-0, Ali Zain beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 5-3 , 4-1; Hania Minhas beat Hamza Hussain 5-3, 4-0; Hamza Roman beat Abdul Basir 4-1, 4-2.

In the 2nd Round of the Boys, Girls U10, Eesa Fahad was given a walk over against Uzair Maqsood; M. Shayan Afridi beat Abdul Wasay 4-0, 4-2; Haris Bajwa beat Syed M. Aalay 4-1 4-2; Mahnoor Farooqui was given a walk over against Zarnaaz Noor; Ismail Aftab was given a walk over against Aqtan.

In the 1st Round of Seniors 45 Plus, Rashid Ali, Col. Faisal beat Wakeel Khan, Amjad Nasir 6-1, 6-3.