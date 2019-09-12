UrduPoint.com
BC Delegation Calls On IPC Minister

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

BC delegation calls on IPC Minister

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The British Council delegation called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday.

Mark Crossey, Acting Country Director, led the three member delegation included Afnan Khan - Head of libraries and Shaharyar Zafar- Manager Digital Outreach, said a press release issued here.

They exchanged ideas for the establishment of a library in the premise of the main secretariat as well as revamping existing sports library in Pakistan Sports Board.

The minister urged the delegation to come with the layout of the interactive digital wall for secretariat library, which would serve as academic and research resource centre among provinces in perspective of cooperative federalism.

She said the up-gradation of Pakistan Sports board library and establishment of the digital resource centre was a priority of her ministry. We would expand this facility to less-developed areas of our country, she said.

The meeting concluded with the intention of chalking out a comprehensive layout for both projects till next session.

