BCB Delegation Accorded Warm Welcome At Gaddafi Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published May 28, 2025 | 11:25 PM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) delegation was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival at the Gaddafi stadium to watch the three-match T20I opener between Pakistan and Bangladesh here on Wednesday night

The delegation headed by the BCB Cricket Operations Head Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Advisors and others.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the delegation to the PCB Headquarters, adding it gave him immense pleasure to welcome Bangladeshi brothers to the city of Lahore.

He expressed the hope that the visiting BCB officials will enjoy the hospitality of Lahore besides watching cricket.

A large number of cricket fans and journalists are also visiting Lahore to watch cricket.

