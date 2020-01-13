UrduPoint.com
BCB Refuses To Play Test Matches In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:59 PM

BCB refuses to play Test matches in Pakistan

BCB President says they are ready to play T20s as their government asked them to short their tour due to situation in the Middle East—a reason which has nothing to do with matches in Pakistan.

DHAKA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) Bangladesh refused to play a full Test series later this months, showing interest to play three T20Is.

Bangladesh cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan gave a reason which does not justify its stance for not coming and playing Test match in Pakistan.

Talking to the reporters, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan said the recent tension in the middle East between Iran and the United States was the main reason behind the decision as the government had given the board permission to send the team only for a short period.

"The current situation in the Middle East is definitely different than other times. And therefore, the government told us to keep the tour as short as possible," he said after a brief meeting of his board. “We have been asked to play three Twenty20s as quickly as possible in short period,” he further said. Hassan further said that they would play Test matches soon after improvement of the situation and this was being communicated to Pakistan Cricket Board.

Bangladesh is due to play three T20 internationals and two Test matches in Pakistan in January and February.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier rejected the same proposal made by Bangladesh wherein it showed interest in playing T20s and refused to play Test matches. PCB clearly conveyed to Bangladesh to play Test matches even if it wanted short tour, saying that just two Test matches were also the part of ICC Test Championship.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, Bangladesh Cricket Board President would fly to UAE to discuss with ICC Shashank Manohar about possible implications of skipping the Test series against Pakistan.

Last year in December, Sri Lankan Cricket toured Pakistan and played two Test matches after more than a decade since 2009.

